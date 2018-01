Apresentando a versão suíça do macaron

ce November passengers and visitors at Munich Airport can test out a new and innovative entertainment venue: the opportunity to operate an iPilot flight simulator. The simulator mirrors the original cockpit of a Boeing 737 Next Generation. An experienced pilot instructor is on hand to guide participants through the simulated flights under real conditions. Simulator pilots can choose from 500 different airports routes. The most interesting of these include the route to Hong Kong’s former airport Kai Tak, landing on the Caribbean island of St. Maarten, and flying from Munich Airport over the Alps to Innsbruck.

Munich Airport is the first location in Germany to have such a simulator installed. Germany’s first Boeing Shop has opened in conjunction with the flight simulator. Both facilities are located in the public area of Terminal 2 on the arrival level. Aviation knowledge is not required to use the simulator. The simulator is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.