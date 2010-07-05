Pacotes que levam à Punta Cana

Confira opções de pacotes para curtir a bela paisagem e a mordomia dos resorts de Punta Cana, todos com preço por pessoa, em quarto duplo e com aéreo. Mas fica a dica: tente negociar alguns dias para conhecer também a capital Santo Domingo, repleta de construções de pedra que datam do século 15.

US$ 955: 4 noites. Na Submarino (4003-9888; www.submarinoviagens.com.br)

US$ 999: 7 noites, all inclusive. Na Visual (11-3235-2030; www.visualturismo.com.br)

US$ 1.197: 7 noites, all inclusive. Na Turismo 10 (11-3253-7300; www.turismo10.com)

US$ 1.219: 6 noites, all inclusive. Na CI (11-3677-3600; www.ci.com.br)

US$ 1.239: 5 noites, all inclusive. Na New Line (0800-600-2524; www.newline.tur.br)

US$ 1.249: 6 noites, all inclusive. Na Eden Tours (11-3258-1133; www.edentours.com.br)

US$ 1.299: 7 noites, all inclusive. Na ADV Tour (11-2167-0633; www.advtour.com.br)

US$ 1.299: 7 noites, all inclusive. Na Sem Fronteiras (11-3853-4401; www.semfronteiras.tur.br)

US$ 1.349: 6 noites, all inclusive. Na Maktour (11-3818-2222; www.maktour.com.br)

US$ 1.364: 5 noites, all inclusive. Na Tia Augusta (11-3068-5111; www.tiaaugusta.com.br)

US$ 1.428: 7 noites, all inclusive. Na Taks Tour (11-2821-8800; www.takstour.com.br)

US$ 1.481: 7 noites, all inclusive. Na Soft Travel (11-3017-9999; www.softtravel.com.br)

US$ 1.521: 7 noites. Na Filhos da Terra (11-3171-2000; www.filhosdaterra.com)

US$ 1.556: 7 noites, pensão completa. Na Pisa (11-5052-4085; www.pisa.tur.br)

US$ 1.619: 7 noites, all inclusive. Na Beeline (11-3373-9200; www.beeline.com.br)

US$ 1.639: 7 noites, all inclusive. Na New Age (11-3138-4888; www.newage.tur.br)

US$ 1.790: 7 noites, all inclusive. Na Soul Traveler (11- 3739-3094; www.soultraveler.com.br)

US$ 1.811: 7 noites, all inclusive. Na Intravel (11-3206-9000; www.intravel.com.br)

US$ 2.163: 7 noites, all inclusive. Na Nascimento (11-3156-9900; www.nascimento.com.br)

US$ 2.163: 6 noites, all inclusive. Na Friends in the World (11-3894-9407; www.friendsintheworld.com.br)

US$ 2.400: 5 noites, all inclusive. Na Tereza Ferrari (11-3021-1699; www.terezaferrariviagens.com.br)

US$ 2.668: 8 noites, all inclusive. Na CVC (11-2191-8911; www.cvc.com.br)

