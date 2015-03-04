Parque Augusta, ponto para o concreto. E o cidadão?

Hoje foi frustada uma mobilização tão bonita pelo Parque Augusta.

E eu só consigo pensar na música de Joni Mitchell, Big Yellow Taxi. ‘They paved paradise and put up a parking lot’…

They paved paradise

And put up a parking lot

With a pink hotel, a boutique

And a swinging hot spot

Don’t it always seem to go

That you don’t know what you’ve got

Till it’s gone

They paved paradise

And put up a parking lot

They took all the trees

Put ’em in a tree museum

And they charged the people

A dollar and a half just to see ’em

Don’t it always seem to go

That you don’t know what you’ve got

Till it’s gone

They paved paradise

And put up a parking lot

Hey farmer farmer

Put away the D.D.T. now

Give me spots on my apples

But leave me the birds and the bees

Please!

Don’t it always seem to go

That you don’t know what you’ve got

Till it’s gone

They paved paradise

And put up a parking lot

Late last night

I heard my screen door slam

and a big yellow taxi

Took away my old man

Don’t it always seem to go

That you don’t know what you’ve got

Till it’s gone

They paved paradise

And put up a parking lot

I said don’t it always seem to go

that you dont know what you’ve got

Till it’s gone

They paved paradise

And put up a parking lot

They paved paradise

And put up a parking lot

They paved paradise

And put up a parking lot